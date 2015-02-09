Cards' Gorman promoted to Palm Beach

Gorman hit .241/.344/.448 in 67 games with the Chiefs this season. His 10 homers and 27 total extra-base hits both rank fourth in the Midwest League. He participated in the Midwest League All-Star Game on Tuesday as the West Division starting third baseman, going 0-for-1 with a walk, before moving on to the Sunshine State two days later.

Video: Chiefs' Gorman smashes two-run homer

Including last season, the 19-year-old hitting slugger has played 92 games at the Class A level, hitting .230/.326/.442 with 16 homers.

The Cardinals selected Gorman out of a Phoenix high school with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 Draft on the strength of his plus power from the left side. After signing for $3,231,700, it didn't take long for him to display that power -- he hit .330/.443/.664 with 11 homers in 38 games with Rookie Advanced Johnson City, prompting a July 1 promotion to Peoria.

Gorman also has an above-average arm, which could help him stick at third base as he climbs the ladder toward St. Louis. Even if he has to move across the diamond, the pop in the bat could be of value as a first baseman, though the Cards will try to hold off such a move. Those two skills, along with an average hit tool, are enough to make Gorman MLB.com's No. 31 overall prospect.

The slugger joins No. 12 Cardinals prospect Griffin Roberts, No. 22 Luken Baker and No. 30 Nick Dunn on the Palm Beach roster.