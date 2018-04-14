Cards' Greene cruises through six one-hit frames

The 23-year-old right-hander was perfect after the first inning and allowed a total of one hit and one walk while piling up eight strikeouts over six frames in Double-A Springfield's 5-0 win over Midland in Game 1 of a Saturday doubleheader at Hammons Field.

Making his second start in the Cardinals system, Conner Greene turned in as dominant an outing as St. Louis could have hoped to see.

The No. 21 Cardinals prospect surrendered a one-out single to Eli White in the opening inning, and he walked 18th-ranked Athletics prospect Tyler Ramirez and hit No. 8 A's prospect Sean Murphy with a pitch to load the bases. With a 1-0 offering to Seth Brown, he induced a double play to get out of the jam.

Greene punched out four straight over the second and third innings and whiffed the side in order in the fifth. After six frames, he'd thrown 82 pitches -- 52 for strikes.

Acquired from Toronto in January's Randal Grichuk trade, the native of Santa Monica, California gave up three runs on three hits and two walks without getting out of the second inning of his 2018 debut -- also against Midland. He's also coming off his roughest season as a pro. In March, he told MLB.com that anxiety from a switch in his medication for ADHD had him "pitching like a weeny," leading to a career-high 5.62 ERA and career-high 83 walks over 26 games -- 25 starts -- for Double-A New Hampshire in the Eastern League.

Righty Landon Beck got the ball for the seventh and worked around a hit and a walk with three strikeouts in Springfield's win.

No. 26 Cardinals prospect Tommy Edman was 1-for-3 with a two-run homer.