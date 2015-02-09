Cards' Jones tosses seven one-hit innings

The Cardinals' 19th-ranked prospect allowed one hit and struck out a season-high six over seven scoreless innings as Double-A Springfield defeated Tulsa, 3-1, at Hammons Field. Jones allowed one baserunner through the sixth and did not give up a knock until Zach Reks singled with one out in the seventh.

Connor Jones has neither excelled nor struggled during his first full season in the Texas League. He took a major step in the right direction Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old retired the first 11 batters before plunking Connor Joe with two outs in the fourth. He set down the next four Drillers, took his no-hit bid into the seventh and issued a leadoff walk to Dodgers No. 27 prospect Luke Raley. The right-hander got Joe to line to center field before Reks broke through on an 0-2 pitch.

Jones (4-2) equaled the longest outing of his career by getting through the seventh when he retired fourth-ranked Yusniel Diaz on a liner to right and No. 8 Will Smith on a grounder to shortstop.

The Hartford, Connecticut, native completed seven innings twice last year, most recently on Aug. 26 with Class A Advanced Palm Beach.

Yeison Medina worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to earn his second save.

Springfield scored all its runs in the fourth, highlighted by Chris Chinea's two-run blast, his third homer in the last seven games.