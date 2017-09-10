O'Neill's bat helps Redbirds force Game 5

The Cardinals' No. 4 prospect collected three hits and drove in four runs to lift Triple-A Memphis to an 11-8, 10-inning win over Colorado Springs on Saturday. The victory evened the best-of-5 Pacific Coast League semifinals at two games apiece with the deciding contest scheduled for Sunday.

"I feel rejuvenated right now," O'Neill said. "The games have been exciting and we're playing our best right now. I love playing in high-stakes situations and have always wanted to have the opportunity to come up in big spots."

The Redbirds trailed 3-0 after a two-run double by Tyler Heineman and an RBI single by Kyle Wren in the second.

In the fifth, Jose Adolis Garcia put Memphis on the board with a solo homer. Wilfredo Tovar added an RBI single and Patrick Wisdom came home on a double play by Jeremy Martinez to tie the score, 3-3.

"He can definitely play the game," O'Neill said of Garcia. "He's a very exciting player and can do it all, whether it's hit, field or run. Having him hit behind me right now, we've got a nice little combo going."

An error by Martinez in the fifth allowed Nate Orf to score and Heineman's solo shot in the sixth put the Sky Sox up, 5-3. That's when MLB.com's No. 93 overall prospect asserted himself.

After an RBI double by Nick Martini drew Memphis within one, O'Neill stroked a two-run double to center field and scored on a double by Garcia.

"We were down at the time so I wanted to keep it simple and get a good pitch to hit," the British Columbia native said. "I got something I could do some damage with and got the bat on it."

Wren answered with a two-run shot in the eighth make it a 7-7 game.

While extra innings in an elimination game isn't an ideal situation, Memphis went 11-0 in extra innings during the regular season.

Colorado Springs reliever Wily Peralta (0-1) loaded the bases with one out in the 10th before a four-pitch walk to Martini gave Memphis the lead. After a wild pitch let Magneuris Sierra cross the plate, O'Neill lined a single to left that drove in Martinez and Martini.

The winner of Sunday's tilt will meet El Paso in the Pacific Coast League Championship Series.

"It's going to be a high-intensity game," O'Neill said of Game 5. "Every one of our pitchers and our hitters are ready to play and do what we have to do to win."