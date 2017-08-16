Video: Cards' Seferina looks back on LLWS

Cardinals infield prospect Darren Seferina, now with Double-A Springfield, remembers his experience representing Curacao more than 10 years ago as current Little Leaguers make memories of their own this week in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

For some, playing in the Little League World Series is a stepping stone to higher levels.

"I put a good swing on the ball and hit a home run in the finals," Seferina told MiLB.com's Lisa Pride. "Hitting it front of your parents, they were really happy for me to be playing in that situation. Hitting a home run in front of my parents was one of the best experiences ever."

Seferina played in consecutive Little League World Series in 2005 and 2006, falling to Hawaii the first time before getting some revenge a couple years later in the Junior League World Series. After those experiences, he said he sought a way to continue playing.

"I had to look for for a different way to make my dream come true," Seferina said, "which is playing professional baseball."

The 23-year-old second baseman was selected by St. Louis in the fifth round of the 2014 Draft out of Miami Dade Community College after he decided to move from Curacao to Florida to pursue baseball. The decision paid off -- this season he reached Double-A and is hitting .272 with five homers, 14 steals and 38 RBIs in 101 games across two levels.

Darren Seferina opened 2017 at Class A Advanced Palm Beach and joined Springfield in July. (Jeremy Davis/MiLB.com)