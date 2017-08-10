Staten Island's De Paula spins six hitless innings

The Yankees right-hander fired six hitless frames and combined with a pair of relievers on a one-hitter as Class A Short Season Staten Island blanked Williamsport, 1-0, at Richmond County Bank Ballpark. It was the second time in his last three outings that De Paula held his opponent hitless.

Juan De Paula didn't have his best stuff in the first few innings of Thursday afternoon's game, but once he turned the corner, he never looked back.

"He actually started a little slow tonight; in his first couple innings he was a little out of sync and out of rhythm," Staten Island pitching coach Travis Phelps said. "He didn't have the good down angle on his fastball and his off-speed pitches were a little flat. After the second inning we tried to calm him down and told him to focus on keeping the ball down. He made a great adjustment in the third and put up some quick innings after that. It just all connected."

De Paula walked Crosscutters leadoff man Malvin Matos to start the first before striking out Josh Stephen and Jake Scheiner and getting Greg Pickett to ground into an inning-ending force out. He walked Phillies No. 22 prospect Jhailyn Ortiz to start the second, had a wild pitch that advanced Ortiz to third two batters later and walked Brian Mims before Rodolfo Duran flew out to center fielder Andy Diaz, who threw Ortiz out at the plate to end the frame with a double play.

After chatting with Phelps and the Yankees staff, De Paula bounced back to retire the next seven batters he faced before again walking Mims with one out in the fifth. After a balk allowed Mims to reach second, the 19-year-old right-hander struck out Duran and got Jesus Azuaje to fly to right before working a clean sixth to finish his impressive day. He got through the final four innings in 53 pitches after tossing 38 in the first two frames.

"He really attacked with his fastball today after the second, just like he did against Tri-City [two starts ago]," Phelps said. "He came in hard and located down and away, very similar to what he did in that game. He didn't have as crisp of a curveball today, so he went more to the changeup -- he made a nice adjustment there recognizing which secondary pitch was his strength today, and that's what he stayed with."

De Paula was coming off his worst outing since his debut in Hudson Valley on June 22, having allowed four runs -- two earned -- on eight hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings August 4 against Aberdeen. After a discussion with Phelps, he got back to his strengths Thursday afternoon.

"He has a really good changeup, and when he's driving his fastball down and working the change off it, he's tough to hit," Phelps said. "He got away from that and got overaggressive with his fastball where he could have gone to his changeup. We talked about using the right pitch sequences in the right situations, and that was the difference between his last start and this start."

A 6-foot-3, 185-pound Dominican native, De Paula was 2-3 with a 5.25 ERA through five starts with Staten Island after posting a 2.58 ERA over 118 2/3 innings in two seasons of Rookie ball. He's allowed two earned runs and eight hits over his past 16 innings to lower his season ERA to 3.60, and Phelps lauded his growth as a pitcher in the short time he's been with the team.

"I think just being able to drive the ball down below the knees, he's learned how to pitch down effectively and elevate effectively," Phelps said. "Being able to locate with his fastball as he does now, that's the big difference I've seen in him from early in the season until now.

"Early in the season [his best secondary pitch] was his changeup, but he's really gained a lot of confidence with his curveball. Now he's gaining that confidence, and he uses both of them effectively at any time."

Phillies second-round pick and 23rd-ranked prospect Spencer Howard matched De Paula through four hitless innings, striking out seven and walking two in his second consecutive scoreless four-inning start.

"I've been around long enough that I know it doesn't happen very often," Phelps said of the early pitching dominance. "So you enjoy it, take advantage of it when it happens and make sure the players enjoy it and realize it's something special."

Diaz doubled to lead off the eighth, advanced to third on Cesar Diaz's sacrifice bunt and came around to score on Luis Ramirez's wild pitch with two outs and Timmy Robinson at the plate to score the game's only run.