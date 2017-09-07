Staten Island scores McNamara Division title

New York's Class A Short Season affiliate improved to 45-29 on the season with a rain-shortened 2-1 victory over Brooklyn at Richmond County Bank Ballpark on Wednesday night. After the Cyclones batted in the top of the sixth inning, play was stopped for 32 minutes before the game was called.

Staten Island right-hander Juan De Paula received all the run support he needed in the second inning as Welfrin Mateo singled to center field for the Yankees' lone hit of the game. Timmy Robinson drove in the game's first run with a groundout to third base with men on second and third before Kendall Coleman hit an RBI groundout to first two batters later to plate Mateo.

De Paula (5-5) allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings with Brooklyn's lone tally coming in the fourth. Jose Maria doubled to center with two outs to make it a one-run game.

Staten Island rode the 19-year-old and the rest of a strong pitching staff to the title, topping the New York-Penn League with a combined 2.62 ERA and 11 shutouts while standing second to Tri-City with 688 strikeouts.

New York's No. 10 prospect Jorge Guzman leads the way for Staten Island with a 5-3 record and a 2.30 ERA, sixth-best in the league.

Robinson has been the top producer offensively for the squad, batting .218/.319/.383 with seven homers -- tied for seventh-best on the circuit -- and 23 RBIs.

Kaleb Ort struck out three in a hitless sixth to pick up his second save of the season.