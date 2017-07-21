Duggar making comeback with San Jose

Duggar belted his first professional grand slam as San Jose outslugged Rancho Cucamonga, 12-7, on Thursday night at Municipal Stadium. The 2015 sixth-round pick also drove in four runs Tuesday against Lake Elsinore, and five of the six hits in his abbreviated season have gone for extra bases.

A rash of injuries derailed most of the season for outfielder Steven Duggar, but San Francisco's No. 4 prospect has come on strong for the Class A Advanced Giants.

"The big thing is just getting healthy, all my focus and energy has been on that," Duggar said. "Obviously there's still some timing to get going. It's coming along and I'm excited about the progress I've made so far."

The 23-year-old developed a flexor strain in his right elbow during Spring Training, and while working his way back from that, a hamstring injury delayed his season debut until June 25.

"I felt really good coming into Spring Training. Probably the best I had felt in my pro career," the Clemson product said. "It's just unfortunate. We got [the elbow injury] squared away, and while I was conditioning for my elbow down in Arizona, my hammy just kind of went on me."

Duggar played two games in the Rookie-level Arizona League and two more with San Jose before a hamstring flareup shelved him until July 15.

Leading off in the first inning, the South Carolina native was called out on strikes against left-hander Devin Smeltzer. Following Jalen Miller's RBI triple in the second, Duggar popped to shortstop to end the inning. He went down looking again as Smeltzer struck out the side in the fourth.

Right-hander reliever Dean Kremer walked the 6-foot-2, 195-pound outfielder in the sixth after Miller smacked a one-out single. Duggar stole his first base of the season before scoring on Bryan Reynolds' two-run single.

He fell into an 0-2 hole against Kremer with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh before battling back to a full count. Then Duggar jumped on a changeup in the eighth pitch of the at-bat and pulled it over the fence in right field.

"Throughout the night, there were some fastball counts that I ended up getting some off-speed pitches in and I just kind of logged it in the back of my head," he said. "I was just really trying to stay committed to my plan and ended up getting my swing off, so it was good."

Jonah Arenado collected three singles, three RBIs and a run while Giants No. 13 prospect Aramis Garcia homered, singled, drove in two runs and scored twice for San Jose.

Los Angeles' No. 12 prospect Keibert Ruiz doubled, singled and plated two runs while 18th-ranked DJ Peters added two hits and an RBI for Rancho Cucamonga.