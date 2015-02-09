Duggar provides dagger for River Cats

The last hit might say a single in the box score, but Steven Duggar could have walked away with a four-double day.

"I think it's just getting back to my approach at the plate," said Duggar. "I'm trying to find some consistencey through it all. I'm trying to have fun, find a good pitch to hit and just don't miss it."

The 24-year-old led the River Cats off with a leadoff double off a fastball to center field in the first inning. He raced around for second two-bagger on a popup to short off another fastball on the outside corner to lead off the sixth, then came around to score on a Ryder Jones' single to right.

Duggar lined his third double to right in the seventh off a changeup that he pulled down the line. He finished his night at the dish by grounding a single to left on a fastball away that plated Orlando Calixte.

"Being in a position to be able to hit multiple pitches instead of just a few I think is what I'm trying to do," the 2015 sixth-round pick said. "I want to be in that consistent position to hit."

It marked the second four-hit game of the season for Duggar, who also accomplished the feat on May 31 against El Paso. The Clemson product considers that his turning point.

"I think some of the adjustments started to come into play right there," he said. "It felt like things were starting to turn around, I felt better in the box and the results finally started to show. We went to El Paso and things came around and clicked. I think it's been nice to see the hard work pay off."

Duggar is in the midst of a 10-game hitting streak and has gone 19-for-44 over that span to raise his average for the season to .288.

"I think it's a combination [of things working]," he said. "If I can stick to an approach and who I am as a hitter and understand that, not try to do too much, good things happen. I think when I get away from that, that's when things begin to fall apart. As of right now, I feel like things I have tried to work on are starting to come to fruition. That part has been exciting. I think it's the hard work that we've put in here, bouncing ideas off of guys, some of that stuff has come into play, which has been nice."

After playing in 13 games in Sacramento last season, the South Carolina native is continuing to work on his approach in his first full season in the Pacific Coast League.

"I think the biggest adjustment, and this game is full of adjustments, came when I was in Double-A in Richmond," he said. "That was a period that I was going through, and now I'm going through it here in Sacramento. I got off to a pretty good start in April, but May was a different story. I had to go back to the drawing board and try to find a consistent state to be able to it. Guys at this level have either been in the big leagues or are guys who are going to be there. A lot of them not only have good arms, but they know how to pitch."

Trevor Brown singled in Sacramento's other run.

Ray Black (1-0) pitched a perfect ninth to pick up the victory.,