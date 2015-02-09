Jordan almost takes no-no into Port

The right-handed Oakland prospect allowed one hit over seven innings in Class A Advanced Stockton's 6-0 win over Rancho Cucamonga at LoanMart Field. He struck out seven, walked one and hit two batters. It was the deepest Jordan had pitched into a game and his first scoreless outing of the season.

Mitchell Jordan was on the receiving end of an Independence Day fireworks show 10 days ago, surrendering five home runs in five innings. On Sunday, he extinguished the opposition with one of his best starts as a pro.

The 2016 10th-rounder needed only six pitches to get through the first inning. Jordan (7-5) put a runner on base in each of the next three frames, then retired the Quakes in order in the fifth and sixth. He didn't allow a hit until Devin Mann doubled to left field to lead off the seventh.

After being tagged for eight earned runs on July 4, Jordan has pieced together one of his better stretches of the year. The 24-year-old allowed two hits -- one being a solo homer -- his last time out. After Sunday's gem, he's let up just three hits over his last 13 innings. His ERA is down to 4.57.

Eric Marinez finished out the game. The right-hander surrendered two hits and struck out a batter in the final two frames.

Mickey McDonald sparked the Ports offense with a two-run triple. A two-RBi single by Jonah Bride highlighted a four-run sixth.