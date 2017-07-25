Ports' Ruiz suspended for doctoring baseball

Norge Ruiz is 4-1 with a 3.22 ERA and 35 strikeouts over 44 2/3 innings in his first professional season. (Meghan Camino/Stockton Ports)

July 25, 2017

Norge Ruiz tried to get tricky Monday night, and it will cost him at least one start. Oakland's No. 20 prospect was suspended 10 games by the California League on Tuesday for doctoring a baseball. The Class A Advanced Stockton starter was ejected in the third inning of Monday's game against Visalia after a foreign substance was found on his left arm.

MiLB include The 23-year-old right-hander had allowed one run on three hits and two walks through 2 2/3 innings before getting tossed. Monday's start was his fifth for Stockton after four appearances in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League Athletics and one in the Rookie-level Arizona League. Ruiz went 2-0 with a 4.15 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 21 2/3 innings for the Ports after allowing six runs in 23 innings and striking out 18 in Rookie ball. The Cuban native signed with Oakland as an international free agent in December 2016.

