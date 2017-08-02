Chiefs' Soto delivers three-homer outburst

The Nationals infielder became the 15th player in Triple-A Syracuse history to go deep three times in a game on Tuesday as he drove in six runs in the Chiefs' 10-2 romp over Pawtucket at McCoy Field. Michael Aubrey last accomplished the feat when he launched four blasts on May 14, 2011 in an 11-0 rout of Durham.

"They're still making fun of me," Soto said with a laugh. "It's hard to hit three hits in a game, so just imagine three homers. It's fun."

The magnitude of Neftali Soto's performance Tuesday night was not lost on him. His impish teammates took notice afterward, too.

Retired on a groundout to third base in the first inning, Soto clubbed the first of his three long balls with one out in the third. The two-run shot to right field came on a 1-0 pitch from PawSox starter Roenis Elias.

Gameday box score

"I was just trying to get the run in from second," Soto said. "I got a fastball up and away and it got the barrel."

The 28-year-old delivered again two innings later, connecting on Elias' first offering for a leadoff blast to left.

"I hit a fastball up and away the first home run and I was guessing [Elias] was trying to come in because I was kind of late my first at-bat [on the groundout]," he said. "I tried to be early and in the ready position to hit the ball and try to drive the ball, and he came in."

Video: Chiefs' Soto goes yard three times

Soto waited just one inning before completing the hat trick. He again jumped on the first pitch and drove it over the center field wall, this time against reliever Edgar Olmos. The 2007 third-round pick said he initially could not tell whether he'd hit the ball hard enough to clear the fence.

"I was definitely ready to hit, but I was looking for a fastball middle or middle-away," Soto said. "He threw me a curveball for a strike and I just reacted to it.

"It was to dead center and center field is kind of deep, so I started running. As soon as I saw the center fielder gave up on the ball, I was like, 'Oh, wow.'"

2017 Minor League milestones

Soto narrowly missed a fourth homer in the top of the eighth. The Puerto Rico native swatted a 1-2 pitch from Williams Jerez deep to straightaway center, but Tzu-Wei Lin caught it on the warning track. The near-miss drew some more good-natured ribbing from Soto's teammates.

"All the guys were like to me, 'You hit three and you can't hit four?'" he said.

MiLB include

Soto's night gave him nine homers in 35 games with the Chiefs and 19 in 102 games across two levels. Three dingers represented a career high, while his six RBIs fell one short of the seven runs he plated on July 7, 2016 with Double-A Harrisburg.

The first baseman was able to sum up his performance rather succinctly.

"I didn't miss my pitches," he said. "It was a great night."

• Get tickets to a Chiefs game

Zach Collier also homered and drove in three runs for Syracuse, while Emmanuel Burriss collected three hits and scored twice.

Chiefs starter Esmil Rogers (1-0) allowed two hits and fanned five over five scoreless frames.

Elias (0-2) was tagged for seven runs on eight hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out three.