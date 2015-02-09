Rainiers' Nola knocks four extra-base hits

The Mariners farm hand ripped four extra-base hits, including two home runs, in Triple-A Tacoma's 11-10 loss to El Paso at Southwest University Park. Nola finished the game 4-for-5 with a career-high 12 total bases, and he tied career highs with four hits, four RBIs and three runs scored on a day when the wind was blowing 17 mph out to center

Austin Nola entered 2019 with a career OPS well under .700. After Wednesday's performance, his OPS through 10 games this season sits at 1.467.

Gameday box score

Nola's big day started in the second inning, when he took a 1-1 pitch the other way for a double down the right-field line against Chihuahuas starter Dietrich Enns. He scored the game's first run two batters later when Kristopher Negron singled to center, but El Paso would retake the lead with two runs in the bottom of the frame.

That lead didn't last long, as the Rainiers dropped a five-spot in the top of the third that culminated with Nola's second home run of the season, a blast to left-center field on a 2-2 pitch from Enns. Nola got to the starter one final time in the fifth when he ripped an RBI double to right on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring J.P. Crawford from first.

Raking against lefties is nothing new for Nola, who posted a .928 OPS in 49 at-bats against southpaws in 2018 and has consistently hit left-handers better than right-handers throughout his career. Enns' exit didn't stop Nola's run of facing lefties, but it did end the 2012 fifth-round pick's perfect day at the plate, as he grounded out to shortstop against southpaw Kyle McGrath to end the seventh.

After El Paso scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth to take a 9-7 lead, Nola came to the plate as the tying run with two outs and a runner on first in the ninth. After a wild pitch from lefty Paco Rodriguez moved Orlando Calixte to second, Nola homered again to left-center on a 2-2 count to tie the game, 9-9.

Ian Miller gave the Rainiers a 10-9 lead with a single to center three batters later, but Ty France ended the high-scoring affair with a walk-off, two-run homer after Padres No. 11 prospect Josh Naylor drew a four-pitch walk with two outs.

Seattled signed Nola as a Minor League free agent in January after he elected free agency in November 2018 off a career-best .279/.370/.376 slash line with two homers and 32 RBIs at Triple-A New Orleans. He's continued that upward trajectory so far this season and is batting .474/.545/.921 after Wednesday's big afternoon.

2019 MiLB include

Mariners top prospect Justus Sheffield started Wednesday's game and allowed three runs -- two earned -- on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. It's the third consecutive start in which Sheffield has walked at least three batters to begin the season.

Calixte finished the afternoon 2-for-5 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored, and Crawford also went 2-for-5 and scored two runs with an RBI.

France led the way for the Chihuahuas with his second straight game with two homers and four runs RBIs. Jose Pirela went 2-for-4 with a homer, double, three RBIs and two runs scored, and Padres No. 20 prospect Austin Allen went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.