Strikeout-happy Bulls clinch IL South Division

The top Rays affiliate wrapped up the International League South Division with a 3-2 comeback victory over Gwinnett on Thursday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The title was the Bulls' first since 2014 and 13th in 20 seasons as a Triple-A club.

Video: Bulls clinch IL South Division

The Bulls also set the all-time Minor League single-season strikeout record, one night after breaking their IL record. With 1,305 punchouts, Durham leads the Minors by 91 over second-place Fort Wayne of the Class A Midwest League. Three of Durham's pitchers rank among the top 10 on the circuit in whiffs. Tampa Bay's No 23 prospect Ryan Yarbrough (151) and top prospect Brent Honeywell (147) sit first and second with No. 19 Yonny Chirinos (113) in 10th.

"Kudos to everybody that helped put together the team," Durham manager Jared Sandberg said. "Obviously, Kyle Snyder, the pitching coach, does a tremendous job in making sure our pitchers pitch to their strengths."

Video: Bulls set Minors strikeout record

The G-Braves kept the Bulls off the scoreboard, limiting them to one hit through the first seven innings. Max Fried, Atlanta's No. 10 prospect, allowed one hit and two walks with six strikeouts over four frames in his Triple-A debut.

Trailing in the bottom of the eighth, 1-0, the Bulls worked three bases-loaded walks against relievers Enrique Burgos (0-1) and Philip Pfeifer to take the lead. In the ninth, Diego Castillo allowed Gwinnett to draw closer on a two-out RBI double by Kade Scivicque, but the right-hander struck out top Braves prospect Ronald Acuna clinch the title and earn his sixth save.

Gameday box score

"Good teams find ways to win," Sandberg said. "Tonight, we found a different way to win."

Led by second-ranked Rays prospect Willy Adames and fifth-ranked Jake Bauers, Durham's offense has scored the second-most runs (601) in the league.

MiLB include

• Get tickets to a Bulls game

"I think everybody is really excited to bring a winning tradition back to the Durham Bulls, the city of Durham, the front office and the players," Sandberg said. "They competed very well the entire season. We've got a bunch of young guys here mixed with some veteran guys and everybody showed each other how to celebrate. ...The celebration was definitely extended."