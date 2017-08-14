Renegades' McKay puts up three more zeros

The results for the third-ranked Rays prospect -- who also plays first base -- haven't been too shabby, either.

Brendan McKay has been in professional baseball for less than a month, but Class A Short Season Hudson Valley pitching coach Brian Reith has seen a player who's both mature and composed every time he takes the field.

"He commanded the fastball," Reith said. "His three outings now, he's commanded the fastball pretty well. He had some life on his fastball as well, it goes getting [in] on hitters pretty well. And he had a curveball today that I didn't see in the previous two outings. He showed flashes of it in the previous two outings, but tonight he had a much better feel for it. He was able to throw it for strikes and keep it underneath bats. He mixed in a couple of good changeups, but that really wasn't his go-to tonight."

Through his first three starts in the New York-Penn League, MLB.com's 23rd-ranked overall prospect has logged eight scoreless frames, allowing two hits and three walks while fanning nine. Reith has been impressed with the way McKay has set the tone early in the count.

"That's just a testament to his approach and his character," Reith said. "He's a very confident kid, which is great to see. It's quiet confidence, and that translates to the mound pretty well. With the stuff that he has, he's able to get ahead. He's aggressive, he's a very aggressive pitcher, which we like to see. And that fastball command obviously helps him get ahead of hitters."

The southpaw induced back-to-back flyouts from Walter Rasquin and Franklin Correa to start the game before Jeremy Vasquez lined a single up the middle. Undeterred, he got Quinn Brodey to ground out to short to end the opening inning.

Mckay started a clean second with a punchout of Carl Stajduhar, then got Jose Maria to pop to second and Jeremy Wolf to fly to center. The University of Louisville product tossed a perfect third, adding a strikeout, before exiting. He got ahead of all 10 batters he faced, never got into a three-ball count and threw 26 of 31 pitches for strikes.

Reith said he doesn't lay out a specific game plan for McKay's starts, but he does let the fourth overall pick in this year's Draft know to stick with his best stuff each time out.

"Aside from his demeanor on the mound, it's his quiet confidence," Reith said. "He's shown it from day one, really. Aside from that, it's his fastball and fastball command. I think he's up to 95 [mph] and he sits in the 92-94 range. It's an easy mid-90s fastball and it comes out really well."

It's a unique situation for McKay, who's both toeing the rubber and developing as a first baseman. In 21 games at the plate, the Pennsylvania native has a .205/.314/.397 slash line with four homers and 14 RBIs. Reith said he isn't surprised to see McKay work hard on both sides of the ball.

"First off, he's a wonderful young man," Reith said. "He's very sharp, he knows what he needs to do. He's very comfortable doing both. He's more comfortable than I am right now. We have a specific schedule that we go through and he's well aware of that schedule. The field coordinators sat down with him and have gone over his program and what he did in college and how he can work on that going into pro ball.

"We've transitioned pretty well so far, but moving forward there might be changes down the road. It's definitely more of an adjustment for me than it is for him. He's not a pitcher every day like everybody else. He has to go hit in the cage or he has to go field ground balls. We might have to cut back some things like the throwing program, but other than that I'm just kind of riding with it and learning how to handle his situation."

Jhonleider Salinas came on in the fourth and fanned a career-high 10 over 4 1/3 innings, surrendering one run on five hits and three walks. Seventh-round pick Hunter Schryver (2-0) allowed two hits over 1 2/3 scoreless frames to earn his second professional win.

Oscar Rojas gave Hudson Valley the lead in the eighth with a two-run homer, his first of the season.

Cyclones starter Jose Geraldo threw six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out three.