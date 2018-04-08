McKay off to smoking start for Hot Rods

Brendan McKay leads the Midwest League with five RBIs and shares the lead with four walks in two games. (Danny Wild/MiLB.com)

By Marisa Ingemi / MiLB.com | April 7, 2018 10:29 PM ET

Brendan McKay had a stronger debut season on the mound, but he continued his torrid start at the plate Saturday night, reaching base four times and driving in three runs in Class A Bowling Green's 11-2 victory over Dayton at Fifth Third Field. MLB.com's No. 25 overall prospect went 2-for-4 with a pair of walks to hike his on-base percentage to .727 in his first two full-season games. McKay has drawn a Midwest League-leading five walks; last summer, he walked 21 times in 36 games with Class A Short Season Hudson Valley.

The Rays' No. 3 prospect also shares the league lead with four RBIs, tacking on to his run-scoring single in the Hot Rods' season opener. McKay began his productive Saturday night in the fifth inning, when he singled home Vidal Brujan to put Bowling Green ahead for good, 3-2. Gameday box score The 22-year-old drove in Eleardo Cabrera and Zach Rutherford with another single to left field in the ninth. Last season, his first as a pro, McKay hit .232 with four homers and a .725 OPS in the New York-Penn League. On the mound, the University of Louisville product threw 20 innings in six appearances, posting a 1.80 ERA and 0.75 WHIP while holding opponents to a .149 average. Rutherford also had a pair of hits for the Hot Rods, while Carl Chester went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Marisa Ingemi is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

View Less