McKay shines again on hill for Biscuits

The Rays' No. 3 prospect allowed three hits and a walk while striking out six across five scoreless frames before Double-A Montgomery dropped a 7-3 decision to Birmingham at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium.

Brendan McKay hasn't been exceptional at the plate to start this season, but he was dominant on the mound again on Sunday.

Video: Montgomery's McKay records sixth K

McKay was consistently sharp, never allowing more than one baserunner in an inning. The biggest threat he faced came in the second, when No. 8 White Sox prospect Micker Adolfo doubled to center field with one out and advanced to third on a groundout by ninth-ranked Blake Rutherford. The left-hander escaped by striking out Trey Michalczewski.

MLB.com's No. 28 overall prospect lowered his ERA to 2.41, which ranks eighth in the Southern League. He's struck out 33 over 18 2/3 innings, tying him with Birmingham's Jimmy Lambert and Pensacola's Devin Smeltzer for tops on the circuit. As a hitter, McKay has a .200/.275/.222 slash line with six RBIs in 13 games.

Last season, the University of Louisville product finished with identical 2.41 ERAs across three levels, making 19 appearances -- including 17 starts -- in his first full professional campaign. The 23-year-old struck out 103 and had a .196 opponents' batting average, mostly for Class A Bowling Green and Class A Advanced Charlotte (he made two starts in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League).

Rays No. 4 prospect Jesus Sanchez hit his third homer of the season and second in three games for Montgomery, while 28th-ranked Tristan Gray went 2-for-3 and with a run scored.

Ti'Quan Forbes had two hits and three RBIs for the Barons, who used a five-run seventh to take the lead. Yermin Mercedes contributed three hits and drove in a run.