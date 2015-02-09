Rays' Honeywell to miss rest of season

If everything went according to plan, Brent Honeywell would complete his recovery from Tommy John surgery and return to an accelerated path to the big leagues. Instead, he will miss a second straight season.

The Rays announced Saturday that their second-ranked prospect fractured a bone in his right elbow while throwing a bullpen session in Port Charlotte, Florida, and will undergo season-ending surgery on Monday. Honeywell had been working his way back after sitting out all of last year following Tommy John surgery.

News of this latest setback was first reported by the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin.