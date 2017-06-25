Hot Rods' Clark sets career high with nine K's

Instead, the Rays right-hander learned from the experience on his way to a breakout year that has carried over into his first full-season campaign.

A return to Rookie-level Princeton might not have been what Ethan Clark had in mind in 2016, but he refused to let the disappointment get to him.

Clark allowed one hit and struck out a career-high nine over six innings as Class A Bowling Green defeated Fort Wayne, 4-0, on Saturday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

It was the third time the 22-year-old allowed one hit this season and the fifth time in nine starts he's surrendered one run or fewer.

"My first year [with Princeton in 2015], I got away from what got me drafted in the first place," said Clark of his 6.84 ERA during his pro debut in the Appalachian League. "I struggled, but one of the biggest and best things of my career -- although it wasn't what I wanted to hear at the time -- was repeating at Princeton last year. It helped me mentally and physically and in turn, sharpened everything in my repertoire.

"Going back to the same place wasn't a fun thought initially, but if you took it for the learning experience that it was and sharpening the tools you have, it can be rewarding. And it was for me."

Clark (3-2) surrendered a leadoff single to Brad Zunica in the second and a walk to Padres No. 6 prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. in the third. The Oklahoma City native recorded two strikeouts in each of three frames and ended his outing by punching out Tatis and Reinaldo Ilarraza in the sixth.

"Going in, I wanted to incorporate my curveball more than I had been the last few times out," Clark said. "I've been relying on my fastball more than I've needed to lately, so I wanted to use the curve early and establish my fastball command. I felt I had that going for me tonight."

The 2015 15th-round pick also blanked the TinCaps on May 31.

"They were a little aggressive tonight, but not overly so," the Crowder Community College product said. "I got away with a lot of first-pitch strikes on curves they took. I pitched against them earlier this year and had some good success in that start, so I had a good idea of what to do. When I needed them to swing, I was able to get them to."

Also working in Clark's favor is his size. At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, his long reach can be an added bonus.

"Stride length is something where the longer it is, the faster the ball jumps on the hitter," Clark said. "I don't have an extremely long stride, but I use that and my height to my advantage for sure. When you can get a downward angle like that and live low in the strike zone, it's something you can use against any hitter."

Jayson McKinley and Reimin Ramos combined to allow two hits and no walks with three strikeouts over three scoreless frames to complete the shutout.

Jesus Sanchez had three hits, including an RBI single, in the Hot Rods' four-run sixth. It was the third three-hit effort in eight games for the Rays' seventh-ranked prospect.

Fort Wayne starter Will Stillman surrendered two hits and a walk with six strikeouts in four scoreless innings.