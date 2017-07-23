Lowe riding high in July for Hot Rods

The Rays' sixth-ranked prospect continued his strong month with his first career four-hit game and plated two runs Saturday as Class A Bowling Green walked off with an 8-7, 11-inning win over Peoria. He's batting .324 with a homer and 12 RBIs in 18 games in July.

"I feel that I'm playing my best right now," Lowe said. "The more at-bats you get, the more comfortable you feel at the plate. You start to learn more and figure out how the game's going and how people are going to try to pitch to you. And physically, I'm feeling pretty good. The work that I put in during the offseason has been really beneficial and I'm glad to see that it's paying off right now."

Lowe singled to left field on the first pitch he saw and jumped on the first pitch of his second at-bat for another base hit to right. The 2016 first-round pick continued his hit parade in the fourth with a two-run single to right.

"I've been working on a few things recently so that I could take better swings and be more consistent at the plate," the Georgia native said. "Nothing really specific, just trying to swing at better pitches and do my best to help the team on every single pitch I see."

After grounding out to the six-hole in the sixth, Lowe beat out a grounder to first in the eighth for his fourth knock.

"I wasn't thinking about it for the most part," he said. "I was just trying to grind and have another good at-bat. I just tried to take a good swing and hit the ball. He got into an advantage count, so I just tried to fight that pitch off and it ended up working out for me."

In his first full season, Lowe has played in 82 games for the Hot Rods and produced a .260/.313/.394 slash line with seven homers and 45 RBIs.

As a 19-year-old in the Midwest League, Lowe admitted there's still a lot he needs to learn. One area of his game he's eager to improve upon is becoming a tougher out. The 6-foot-4 center fielder has struck out 101 times in 312 at-bats this season.

"That is something I'm definitely trying to work on," he explained. "I know that my two-strike approach can get better and as time goes on I'll learn more about how to execute in that part of the game, but I'll be fine. I'm not worried about it right now. It's kind of a learning stage for me right now and I just got to get through it."

Originally projected to be an infielder, Lowe was shifted to center field after he impressed during the instructional league. He's proven to be a quick learner and seems to have found a home in the outfield.

"Defensively, things have been going pretty well recently," Lowe said. "There's still some things I need to work on out in center and there's always things to learn so that I can become a better player. But I feel, for the most part, things have been pretty easy to learn out there."

Rays No. 7 prospect Jesus Sanchez doubled twice and No. 14 prospect Lucius Fox reached base three times for the Hot Rods.

Danny Hudzina and Nick Plummer drove in two runs apiece for Peoria.