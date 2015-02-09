Lowe posts career night for Stone Crabs

Lowe collected a career-high six RBIs in his first professional two-homer game -- driving in his brother three times -- as the Stone Crabs trounced the Tarpons, 10-4, at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The 22-year-old first baseman gave himself another reason to enjoy life on the circuit on Friday night in Tampa.

"It's just kind of a blessing to have him on the same team as me," the elder Lowe said.

There was a silver lining to Nathaniel Lowe's assignment to his second tour in the Florida State League: his younger brother, Josh Lowe, would join him with Class A Advanced Charlotte.

He also matched a personal best with four hits and three runs scored, falling a triple shy of the cycle over five plate appearances. The performance bumped his batting average to a league-leading .390 through 82 at-bats.

Although he went hitless in three at-bats Thursday, he believes that rough night allowed him to pick up on Tampa's game plan against him.

"Even though there wasn't really anything to show for it ... I feel like I did a decent job of not necessarily trying to do too much with the pitches that I got," he said. "Moreso just going about my business and just driving the ball without really trying to hit it a mile."

Selected in the 13th round of the 2016 Draft out of Mississippi State, Lowe batted .274/.373/.388 with seven homers and 59 RBIs across two levels last season. He hit .293 in 63 games with Class A Bowling Green before earning a promotion to Charlotte on June 27, then collected 13 extra-base hits and 24 RBIs over the final 52 games of the year in the FSL.

"I just kind of figured that no matter where I'm going to play, I've just got to do the best to play the best I can and let everything work itself out," he said. "As long as I play like I know how to play, then everything is going to be all right."

His younger brother, the Rays' 11th-ranked prospect, was Tampa Bay's first-round pick out of Pope High School in Marietta, Georgia, in the same Draft. He spent all of last season with Bowling Green, batting .268 with eight homers, 26 doubles and 55 RBIs. He was enjoying a solid season at the plate after taking a step forward this year and bumped his average to .333 with a double and two singles on Friday night.

"It's always fun having him on base to score for me," the 13th-rounder said. "Not necessarily that I really care that it's Josh or any of the other guys on the team that score, but it kind of adds a little extra to the fun with the family member touching home after I get to put the ball in play."

The younger Lowe singled and stole a base in the opening inning before his brother ripped a single to center to bring him home. He hit a ground-rule double ahead of Lowe's second-inning homer and he singled before his brother's second blast, in the sixth.

Rays No. 7 prospect Lucius Fox singled twice and scored twice for Charlotte.