Rays promote Sanchez to Montgomery

The Rays are promoting MLB.com's No. 31 overall prospect from Class A Advanced Charlotte to Double-A Montgomery, the Florida State League club announced Friday. Fellow top-100 prospects Jo Adell and Cristian Pache -- both of whom are playing in their age-19 seasons -- will be the only Southern League position players younger than the 20-year-old Sanchez upon his arrival.

Sanchez produced a .301/.331/.462 with 10 homers, two triples, 24 doubles and six steals in his 90 games with Charlotte. His 108 hits and 64 RBIs were each tops in the Class A Advanced circuit while his 166 total bases rank second, his .301 average third, his 36 extra-base hits tied for third and his 124 wRC+ 10th. He was a Florida State League mid-season All-Star and also started in right field for the World team at this year's Futures Game in Washington.

The left-handed-hitting outfielder has been an above-average hitter ever since signing out of the Dominican Republic in July 2014, having never hit below .300 with any of the five Tampa Bay affiliates for which he's played. Listed at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, he also has the potential for above-average power, something he's proved with back-to-back double-digit-homer seasons. He should grow more into the skill as he matures, considering he won't turn 21 until October.

On defense, Sanchez has played all three outfield spots but has spent most of this season in right, where his above-average arm is an asset. Even if he moves back to left -- where he had 10 outfield assists in 78 games with Bowling Green last season -- Sanchez should still have plenty of bat to provide value at that spot.

Following the graduation of Willy Adames, Sanchez has become the top full-time position-player prospect in a loaded Tampa Bay system. Only No. 23 overall prospect/injured right-hander Brent Honeywell and No. 29 Brendan McKay, who splits his time between the mound and first base, rank higher among Rays farmhands.