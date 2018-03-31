Rays' Whitley to miss entire 2018 season

Garrett Whitley was the No. 13 overall selection in the 2015 First-Year Player Draft. (Cliff Welch/MiLB.com)

By Chris Bumbaca / MiLB.com | March 31, 2018 1:00 AM ET

Rays outfielder Garrett Whitley is expected to miss the entire season after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder. Tampa Bay's ninth-ranked prospect took to Twitter on Friday night to announce that the procedure was aimed at repairing an injured labrum. "Labrum surgery today ... tough times only make the strong even stronger. Best believe I'm gone come back better than ever," he wrote in the post, which was accompanied by a picture of himself with his right arm in a sling.

Offseason MiLB include The 21-year-old had all five tools on display in his first full season with Class A Bowling Green in 2017. The 13th overall selection in the 2015 Draft produced a .249/.362/.430 line with 13 homers, four triples, 18 doubles, 61 RBIs, 65 runs scored and 21 stolen bases. The steals matched the career high he set in 65 games with Class A Short Season Hudson Valley in an injury-shortened 2016 campaign. Whitley suffered a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for the first month of the season and proceeded to bat .266/.356/.379 with 20 extra-base hits, including seven triples, 31 RBIs and 38 runs scored. "He's getting acclimated," Mitch Lukevics, the Rays' director of Minor League operations told MiLB.com last year. "I keep saying this time and time again that he comes from a cold-weather climate. When he started here, he was behind. No question about it. What we're looking forward to is for him to catch up. You look at his first year, he didn't hit real well in the Gulf Coast League, but neither did Derek Jeter."

