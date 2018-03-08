Rays prospect De Leon has torn right UCL

A tweet from the club on Wednesday said its No. 26 prospect will get a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, the noted Tommy John surgery specialist. Surgery could sideline the 25-year-old for a year.

Rays prospect Jose De Leon was diagnosed with a torn right UCL and could be facing season-ending surgery.

Top Rays prospect Brent Honeywell tore the UCL in his pitching elbow and underwent Tommy John surgery last month.

Tweet from @RaysBaseball: RH Jos�� De Le��n has been diagnosed with a torn right UCL. He is headed to Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion.

De Leon had appeared in a pair of Spring Training games for the Rays -- he's struck out two and allowed a pair of runs in two innings.

The righty's 2017 season was limited after he experienced discomfort in his flexor mass muscle following the World Baseball Classic.

The 6-foot-1 starter reached the Majors in September of 2016 and appeared in one Major League game last season for the Rays after spending the season with three Minor League affiliates. He appeared in 10 Minor League games last year, logging 38 1/3 innings for Triple-A Durham, Class A Advanced Charlotte and the Rookie-level GCL Rays, going 2-2 with a 3.05 ERA and 44 strikeouts.

De Leon came to the Rays last January in a deal with Los Angeles for Logan Forsythe.

The Southern University product was a 2015 California League All-Star for Rancho Cucamonga and has won four Pitcher of the Week awards since being selected in the 24th round of the 2013 Draft.