Gardner muscles way to eight-RBI night
Rangers prospect powers to career high with slam, four hits
By Marisa Ingemi / MiLB.com | August 24, 2018 1:58 AM
In his previous 10 games, Tanner Gardner plated three runs. His single-game career high was three RBIs. On Thursday, he powered past that by knocking in eight.
The Texas outfield prospect notched four hits on his career night en route to Class A Short Season Spokane's 18-4 win over Salem-Keizer at Avista Stadium.
Gardner went 0-for-4 on Wednesday night as his average dipped to .238 in the Northwest League before his first professional four-hit game. He previously had two three-hit contests, the most recent on June 28 against Everett.
The 22-year-old's night began with a line-drive single to right field that scored Diosbel Arias and Sherten Apostel in the first inning. Two frames later, he plated Arias again with a single to center.
After grounding a single up the middle in the fifth, Arias crossed the plate on Gardner's sacrifice fly to center.
The 2017 ninth-rounder struck out in the seventh, but then came back with his first grand slam over the fence in right-center to send home Arias, Apostel and Curtis Terry. It was his third long ball of the season.
A year ago with Class A Hickory, Gardner drove in 13 runs in 44 games. The Texas Tech product has already eclipsed that with 14 in 41 contests this season.
Arias had a perfect night at the plate with three hits and three walks. The shortstop crossed the plate four times and drove in a run. Terry added three hits, three RBIs and three runs.
Marisa Ingemi is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More