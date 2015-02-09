Gardner muscles way to eight-RBI night

The Texas outfield prospect notched four hits on his career night en route to Class A Short Season Spokane's 18-4 win over Salem-Keizer at Avista Stadium.

In his previous 10 games, Tanner Gardner plated three runs. His single-game career high was three RBIs. On Thursday, he powered past that by knocking in eight.

Gardner went 0-for-4 on Wednesday night as his average dipped to .238 in the Northwest League before his first professional four-hit game. He previously had two three-hit contests, the most recent on June 28 against Everett.

The 22-year-old's night began with a line-drive single to right field that scored Diosbel Arias and Sherten Apostel in the first inning. Two frames later, he plated Arias again with a single to center.

After grounding a single up the middle in the fifth, Arias crossed the plate on Gardner's sacrifice fly to center.

The 2017 ninth-rounder struck out in the seventh, but then came back with his first grand slam over the fence in right-center to send home Arias, Apostel and Curtis Terry. It was his third long ball of the season.

A year ago with Class A Hickory, Gardner drove in 13 runs in 44 games. The Texas Tech product has already eclipsed that with 14 in 41 contests this season.

Arias had a perfect night at the plate with three hits and three walks. The shortstop crossed the plate four times and drove in a run. Terry added three hits, three RBIs and three runs.