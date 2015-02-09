SeaWolves' Skubal dominates on hill again

Detroit's fourth-ranked prospect fanned 10 batters for the second straight outing -- working around one hit without issuing a walk over five scoreless frames as Double-A Erie bested Portland, 10-4, at Hadlock Field.

Tarik Skubal has two K's in his name, but he added 10 more to his line Wednesday.

Video: Erie's Skubal notches 10th K

Skubal (1-1) faced one above the minimum, allowing just a two-out double by No. 10 Red Sox prospect C.J. Chatham in the fourth frame.

In six starts with the SeaWolves since his promotion on July 5, the 22-year-old has recorded 60 punchouts and just 12 walks over 29 innings. Skubal fanned 10 over 4 2/3 scoreless frames in his previous start at Binghamton on July 31. Skubal has posted double-digit strikeouts in five of his six Eastern League starts and sports a 1.86 ERA with Erie.

Against the Sea Dogs, Skubal fanned the side in order through the first two innings on 26 pitches. After Chatham's double, the 2018 ninth-rounder capped his outing by sitting down the next four Sea Dogs in a row -- punching out a pair in the fifth.

The Seattle University product was afforded plenty of run support as the SeaWolves teed off for 20 hits. Detroit's No. 28 prospect Derek Hill turned in the first five-hit effort of his career -- finishing with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Fifth-ranked Isaac Paredes added his first four-knock performance of the season while driving in three runs and scoring twice. Josh Lester and Chace Numata collected three hits apiece, while Jose Azocar and Daniel Pinero both went yard. Azocar finished with three RBIs.