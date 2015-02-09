Taylor Trammell knows how to take a compliment.

Prior to Wednesday's game in Peoria, first-year Padres manager Jayce Tingler sung the praises of the club's fifth-ranked prospect. Trammell responded with a pair of run-scoring hits, accounting for three RBIs, and two runs scored in a 9-7 loss to the Royals.

MLB.com's No. 57 overall prospect has eight hits, including three doubles, in 20 at-bats this spring. He lined an RBI single to right and scored on a Tommy Pham double in the second inning. The 22-year-old outfielder later delivered an opposite-field double against lefty sidearmer Tim Hill that plated a pair of runs in the sixth.

Trammell went from Cincinnati to San Diego as part of a three-team deadline deal that sent Trevor Bauer to the Reds and Yasiel Puig to the Indians. He leveled out last season between the Southern and Texas Leagues, batting .234/.340/.349 in 126 games in Double-A.

The Royals put together a six-run opening frame at the expense of Padres No. 6 prospect Adrian Morejon , who recorded one out and yielded six runs on five hits and a walk. No. 27 overall prospect Luis Patiño was uneven in his spring debut. The club's No. 3 prospect yielded three runs on three hits and a walk with a pair of strikeouts in the sixth inning, while No. 7 Michel Baez struck out one and worked around a hit and a walk in two scoreless innings.

A number of top prospects contributed to the Royals' big first inning. Seventh-ranked Kyle Isbel rolled an RBI double to left and scored on a base hit by 21st-ranked Kelvin Gutierrez . No. 26 Nick Heath followed his first of two singles to drive home Gutierrez.

Orioles 5, Marlins 3 (SS)

As Monte Harrison gets playing time in right field, he's grabbing attention at the plate.

The Marlins' No. 9 prospect stopped a 1-for-9 skid with two hits, two runs and a stolen base on Wednesday in Grapefruit League action.

While Miami signed Matt Joyce in the offseason, manager Don Mattingly said right field is "kind of open" with Harrison getting five starts there this spring and three starts in left and center.

"We're trying to see a lot of guys, and then when we get down to the wire or get a little closer [to Opening Day], then you're making your judgment," Mattingly told MLB.com on Tuesday. "You ask, 'Is this guy better off being here and not playing? Or is he better off continuing playing?' So then you've got to weigh those factors."

In the third, Harrison slapped his first double of the campaign, swiped third and then scored on a Brian Anderson sac fly. Two frames later, the 24-year-old right-handed hitter singled and scored on a Jonathan Villar homer. Harrison struck out in the seventh before being lifted in the eighth.

Marlins No. 28 prospect Sterling Sharp struck out Dwight Smith Jr during a perfect sixth.

For the away team, Orioles No. 5 prospect Austin Hays worked a pair of walks and came around to score once. Box Score

Mets 4, Cardinals 1

Nolan Gorman hit his first homer of the spring in the eighth inning of St. Louis' loss at Clover Park. The Cards' No. 2 prospect replaced Matt Carpenter at third base and slugged a two-out shot to center off Mets reliever Stephen Nogosek . The 19-year-old is batting .304 with four RBIs this spring. Junior Fernandez , the Cardinals' No. 9 prospect, struck out two in the eighth and has yet to allow a run in four appearances this spring. The 22-year-old righty has eight strikeouts and no walks in four innings. Box score

TO: @Mets fan in right field

FROM: Nolan Gorman pic.twitter.com/OijsvyRV5g — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 4, 2020

Marlins (ss) 2, Astros 1

Third-ranked Miami prospect Jesús Sánchez went 1-for-3 with a triple at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Sánchez, a 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic, started in right for the Marlins' split-squad team and had a hit for the fourth straight Spring Training game when he tripled to center in the second inning off Zack Greinke. The 6-foot-3 Sánchez has five hits in his last nine at-bats. Garrett Stubbs , the Astros' No. 14 prospect, singled when he pinch hit for fellow catcher Dustin Garneau . Box score

Phillies 9, Pirates (ss) 7

Pittsburgh's No. 18 prospect, Kevin Kramer , picked up a pair of singles and scored two runs as the starting left fielder in the loss in Clearwater. Lolo Sanchez (No. 20) hit a two-run homer -- his first of the spring -- and also drew a walk as a late-game replacement. Philadelphia's No. 12 prospect, Nick Maton , walked twice and scored a run for the victorious side, while No. 11 Mickey Moniak worked a walk, stole a base and scored a run. Box score

Tigers 13, Red Sox 9

Non-prospects did the bulk of the damage in Thursday's offensive onslaught at JetBlue Park. Tigers first-rounder Riley Greene continued his hot spring by going 1-for-2 to push his Grapefruit League OPS to 1.530. Detroit 25th-ranked prospect -- and Rule 5 pick -- Rony Garcia allowed an earned run on three hits and struck out three over 1 2/3 innings of relief. Top Red Sox prospect Jeter Downs went 2-for-3 with an RBI as Boston's starting shortstop. Yoan Aybar (No. 29) fanned one and allowed one hit over a scoreless relief frame. Box score

Rays 9, Blue Jays 5

Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena , acquired from St. Louis during the offseason, continued his torrid spring by going 1-for-2 with a pair of RBIs in the victory. The Rays' No. 17 prospect is 7-for-12 with a triple, a double, six walks and six RBIs -- that's a .583/.722/.833 line -- without striking out in eight games. Lucius Fox (No. 25) added a single. Two Toronto pitching prospects were hit hard in the game. Jays No. 10 prospect Anthony Kay got the start and notched just one out while allowing four runs on a hit and four walks. No. 19 Patrick Murphy later yielded four more runs -- three earned -- on four hits over 1 1/3 innings while fanning three. Box score

Braves 9, Pirates (ss) 7

Atlanta No. 22 prospect Alex Jackson notched his first hit of the spring as the Braves rallied from a 7-2 deficit to edge host Pittsburgh in Bradenton. No. 6 prospect Bryse Wilson was tagged with three earned runs on three hits and a walk in 2/3 of an inning of relief. Lanky shortstop Oneil Cruz , the Bucs' No. 3 prospect, went 1-for-3 and scored a run in the loss. Box score

Angels 2, Mariners 0

Mariners No. 4 prospect Evan White singled and struck out twice in three at-bats. The No. 56 overall prospect is batting .429 in 14 spring at-bats. Seattle's No. 7 prospect Justin Dunn yielded a run on a hit and a walk with three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings, while No. 23 Taylor Guilbeau retired all four batters he faced, concluding his outing with a punchout of Shohei Ohtani. Box score

Cubs 6, Reds 6

Reds No. 28 prospect Tejay Antone started and allowed one run on two hits in one inning while striking out one. Ninth-ranked Jose Garcia singled and scored in the seventh to give the Reds a 5-4 lead. Cubs No. 9 prospect Zack Short went 1-for-2 with a single. Box score

Indians 6, Diamondbacks 2

Fourth-ranked Indians prospect Logan Allen struck out three over two perfect innings to earn the save. No. 16 prospect Daniel Johnson walked to drive in a run while seventh-ranked Bobby Bradley was hitless in his only at-bat. MLB.com's No. 96 overall prospect Seth Beer singled twice and scored a run for Arizona. Box score

White Sox 5, Brewers 1

Top White Sox prospect Luis Robert continues to make his case to make Chicago's Opening Day roster, adding two hits, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's victory. In the third inning, he singled, stole second and came around to score on a bunt. This spring, MLB.com's No. 3 overall prospect is hitting .389 with a 1.170 OPS through eight contests. Second-ranked White Sox prospect Andrew Vaughn roped an RBI single to left in the seventh and scored on No. 13 prospect Luis González 's double to left. No. 19 White Sox prospect Danny Mendick chipped in a single and scored a run. On the pitching side, No. 27 Codi Heuer allowed a hit in a scoreless frame of relief. Top Brewers prospect Brice Turang notched a single in his one at-bat of the game. Box score

Rangers 7, Rockies 4

Colton Welker got the start at first base and made the most of his opportunity with two base knocks and a run scored out of the ninth spot. With two more singles, the No. 3 Rockies prospect improved his impressive Cactus League average to .467. No. 10 Colorado prospect Yanathan Daza collected an RBI double in the fourth against Lance Lynn. Third-ranked Rangers prospect Leody Taveras showed off his 60-grade speed in the sixth. After a walk, he stole second and then scored on Eli White 's single. Box score