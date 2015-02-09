Antone twirls gem for Lookouts

The Reds prospect lasted beyond the fifth inning for the 10th time this season on Monday, turning in his second gem as he worked around a hit and three walks while whiffing seven over a season-high eight scoreless frames to pace Double-A Chattanooga past Mobile, 3-1, at AT&T Field. The 25-year-old brought a no-hitter into the seventh and threw 63 of his 98 pitches for strikes. On May 9, he tossed six perfect innings at Tennessee.

Death, taxes, Tejay Antone is going to qualify for the decision when he takes the mound.

The right-hander's seven punchouts tied a season high, a mark he reached on April 28 and May 23. Antone (7-3) earned his third straight victory and leads the Southern League with seven wins. He lowered his ERA to 2.83 and ranks second in the circuit with 63 2/3 innings pitched. His 1.05 WHIP is tied for fifth-best in the SL with Pensacola's Brusdar Graterol, while his .211 average against ranks ninth.

Against the BayBears, Antone worked around plunking No. 4 Angels prospect Jahmai Jones with one out in the first by inducing a fly out to center field from Bo Way and getting 23rd-ranked Jack Kruger to roll over a sinker and ground out to short.

The 2014 fifth-round pick faced the minimum over the next five frames -- erasing a one-out walk to Connor Justus in the third by coaxing MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect Jo Adell into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play. Antone benefited from another double play in the fifth after a leadoff walk.

Way collected the only hit off Antone with a one-out single to center in the seventh on an 0-1 pitch that caught too much of the zone. After a punchout of Kruger, Brendon Sanger worked a seven-pitch walk to push Mobile's only runner in scoring position against Antone. The Weatherford College product escaped the jam after striking out Jhoan Urena.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound hurler retired the side in the eighth on 11 pitches.

Jesse Stallings allowed a run on two hits and whiffed one in the ninth to notch his second save.

Cincinnati's No. 2 prospect Taylor Trammell collected a hit and scored while 13th-ranked TJ Friedl and No. 29 prospect Alfredo Rodriguez collected a pair of knocks and scored a run.

Jones doubled and scored Mobile's run in the ninth.