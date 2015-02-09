Texas notes: Luzardo easing into higher level

Jesus Luzardo is just 20 years old, but the Midland RockHounds' left-hander has already packed in a career's worth of twists and turns.

But after being dealt from the Nationals to the A's in July 201 and now acclimated to his new organization, Luzardo feels just right. Being at the Double-A level also offers him as much of a mental challenge just as much as a physical one.

Rather than focus on his early turns, including his surgery two years ago, he's ready to make progress in a career that has shown promise since the Nationals took him in the third round of the 2016 Draft.

"I've been through all the moves and rehab," Luzardo said. "Now it's just, thank God I'm healthy and it's time to get going -- stay healthy and pitch how I can pitch and get better along the way."

Luzardo started his first full year in the A's system as their No. 2 prospect and the No. 31 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com. His performance at Class A Advanced Stockton confirmed that ranking when he compiled a 1.23 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings over three starts.

That also earned him a promotion to Midland, where he's had two rough outings while otherwise having continued success. He's 3-3 with a 3.80 ERA through nine Double-A games, with 54 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings, proving he's taken nicely to the higher level -- even earning a spot at the Texas League All-Star Game.

"In [Class A Advanced], it's just kind of free swingers and you could use your strengths over there," he said. "Now, it's more like seeing their weaknesses and seeing what parts you can attack and making adjustments."

If Luzardo continues on his path, he could make baseball history by becoming the first Peruvian-born player in the Major Leagues. Luzardo's parents and sister were born in Venezuela but were living in Peru for his father's job when he was born. When he was two, they moved to Miami, where he grew up. Luzardo said he connects himself mostly with Venezuela, considering much of his family still lives there and he grew up visiting often.

Still, being a part of baseball history isn't something he's shying away from.

"That would be pretty cool," he said.

Luzardo is throwing about 80 pitches per start this year, and though he said he's on an innings limit, he considers his recovery from Tommy John surgery to be completely behind him. He throws his mix of fastballs, curveballs and changeups without worrying about the health of his arm.

"Just waking up every morning, knowing that you're good to go and you don't have to be scared to let go of one or two, it's just a great feeling," he said. "It's definitely a confidence-booster."

In brief

Delayed debut: Forrest Whitley's first start at Double A Corpus Christi couldn't have gone much better -- it just came later than expected. The Houston Astros' No. 1 prospect, ranked seventh overall, held Frisco scoreless while giving up one hit and striking out five over four innings on June 8. Whitley, picked 17th overall in 2016, was suspended in February for 50 games for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Ks not necessary: Max Povse has had little trouble depositing of hitters in his second go-round in the Texas League. The Seattle Mariners' No. 7 prospect started the season at Triple-A Tacoma before struggles sent him back to Double-A in May. Povse struck out at least seven hitters in his first four starts with the Travelers and 34 overall. But against Northwest Arkansas on June 11, he had just one strikeout, while holding the Naturals to one unearned run over eight innings while taking a hard-luck loss. His 35 strikeouts since returning to the Travelers on May 20 are the most in the Texas League during that time.

Another bat: The Hooks already have the Texas League's top three hitters. Now another Corpus Christi hitter is starting to make things look easy. Alex De Goti, a 23-year-old infielder who was drafted in the 15th round in 2016, was hitting .255 on May 30 when he went 3-for-5 with a double and a triple. Since then, he has compiled 10 extra-base hits, including a league-high six homers, while driving in 13 runs. He's now hitting .282, another threat in a lineup that leads the league with 361 runs.