'Riders' Cordero homers twice, plates seven

The Rangers prospect homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs to power Double-A Frisco to a 12-4 victory over Corpus Christi at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

Andretty Cordero had a career night on Tuesday, thanks to just two swings of the bat.

Cordero's first homer was a three-run blast in the fourth inning off starter Jose Hernandez-Urquidy that gave the RoughRiders a 4-3 lead. He came right back in the next frame and took Gabriel Valdez deep for another three-run shot, part of a six-run inning that put the game out of reach. The 21-year-old also had an RBI groundout in the third.

The homers were the first of the season for Cordero, who moved into second place in the Texas League with nine RBIs, one behind Amarillo's Brad Zunica. The native of the Dominican Republic hadn't hit for much power in his career, totaling 32 homers across six Minor League seasons. He had 10 last year in 119 games with Class A Advanced Down East, including his only other multi-homer contest, which came on May 20 against Winston-Salem.

The RoughRiders' big night also was fueled by Eliezer Alvarez, who also went yard twice and tripled in a run.

Starter Pedro Payano (1-0) got the win, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts in five innings.