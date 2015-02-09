Bahr bears down for Wood Ducks

The 15th-ranked Rangers prospect recorded his second straight scoreless start, giving up one hit over six innings as Class A Advanced Down East rolled to a 16-0 romp over Myrtle Beach on Saturday at Grainger Stadium.

Bahr (2-3) allowed four hits over five frames his last time out against Salem on Aug. 18. It was his first scoreless outing since he threw six innings of three-hit ball for San Jose in the Giants organization.

Acquired from San Francisco on July 8 with right-hander Cory Gearrin and veteran outfielder Austin Jackson for a player to be named or cash considerations, Bahr retired the first 10 Pelicans, striking out the side in the third. He walked Cubs No. 5 prospect Aramis Ademan with out one out in the fourth but quickly erased him by getting Jhonny Pereda to ground into a double play.

Jared Young singled leading off the fifth and Roberto Caro walked, but Bahr benefited from another double play, this one off the bat of Christian Donahue, to escape unscathed. The 23-year-old worked a perfect sixth and exited after throwing 53 of 78 pitches for strikes.

Kaleb Fontenot struck out two and worked around two hits over the final three innings for his first Carolina League save.

As part of a 16-hit attack, Andretty Cordero homered, drove in four runs and scored three times for the Wood Ducks. Alex Kowalczyk homered and plated three runs, while top Rangers prospect Leody Taveras contributed three hits and a pair of RBIs.