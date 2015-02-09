Heineman leads charge in Express' victory

The Rangers prospect went 3-for-5 with a homer and a career-high six RBIs on Sunday in Triple-A Round Rock's 10-6 win over Las Vegas at Cashman Field. It came one day after he homered twice and drove in four runs.

Gameday box score

The outfielder drilled a three-run homer to left-center field off Major League veteran Chris Flexen (4-5) in the third inning, then lined a two-run single to left in the fourth. He poked an RBI single up the middle off reliever Joseph Zanghi in a four-run ninth.

Heineman started the season with Double-A Frisco but batted .522/.613/.739 in seven games and was promoted to Round Rock in mid-April. He's driven in at least one run in five straight games and is riding a 13-game hitting streak that's pushed his Triple-A slash line to .288/.350/.428.

Injuries marred what was shaping up to be a sterling college career at Oregon. He missed the final 34 games of his freshman season in 2012 with to a foot injury and played only eight games in 2014, his first draft-eligible season, due to shoulder surgery. The Royals still selected Heineman in the 19th round of the 2014 Draft, but he did not sign and was chosen by the Rangers in the 11th round the following year.