Rangers tap Huff for big league camp

The Rangers announced their No. 2 prospect is one of eight non-roster invites to big league camp in his native Phoenix area.

After beginning 2019 as Texas' No. 23 prospect, Huff got off to a hot start with Class A Hickory. The catcher -- who turned 22 last week -- hit .333/.368/.796 with 15 homers in 30 games before earning a promotion to Class A Advanced Down East.

Huff possess plus power as well as a plus arm behind the plate, throwing out 48 percent (30 of 63) of would-be basestealers last year. Like many power hitters, he has a propensity to strike out, whiffing 154 times in 127 games across the two levels. The 2016 Draft pick finished the campaign with a career-high 28 homers as MLB.com's No. 73 overall prospect.

Video: Crawdads' Huff clobbers one to center

The Rangers also invited Organization All-Stars Andy Ibanez, Eli White and Jason Bahr to Surprise, Arizona. Ibanez and White played for Triple-A Nashville last season, showcasing their defense at third and short, respectively. Bahr, a 24-year-old right-hander, went 10-4 with a 2.51 ERA, 126 strikeouts and 51 walks in 122 innings while advancing to Double-A.

Right-handers Joe Barlow, Taylor Guerrieri and Jimmy Herget round out the non-roster invites, along with utilityman Sam Travis acquired from Boston on Jan. 15.