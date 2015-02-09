 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
Milb Logo
Teams MiLB.TV Shop

The Show Before the Show: Episode 253

Reds' Stephenson talks about his impressive spring, staying sharp
Tyler Stephenson produced a .782 OPS over 89 games last season for Double-A Chattanooga. (Brian McLeod/MiLB.com)
12:41 PM EDT

Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review "The Show Before the Show" on iTunes. The podcast is also available via

Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review "The Show Before the Show" on iTunes. The podcast is also available via Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play. Send your questions and feedback to [email protected]. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.

Listen to the latest episode »
Intro and MLB The Show 20 tease (0:00)

  • Tyler and Sam get this week's show going with a quick tease on how they plan on using upcoming games of MLB The Show 20 to help Minor League lovers get through this time without real baseball.


Tyler Stephenson interview (14:44)
  • The Reds' No. 3 prospect calls in to discuss how he is staying sharp from his Georgia home, what he experienced as a member of Cincinnati's 40-man roster at Spring Training and how he has grown as a prospect since being taken in the first round in 2015.

Ben's Biz Banter (41:38)

MiLB.com's Michael Avallone (53:26)

Nationwide Prospect Fun Fact/Wrap up (1:05:47)

Listen to The Show Before the Show podcast.

Read More: