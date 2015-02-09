Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review "The Show Before the Show" on iTunes. The podcast is also available via

Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review "The Show Before the Show" on iTunes. The podcast is also available via Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play. Send your questions and feedback to [email protected]. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.

Listen to the latest episode »

Intro and MLB The Show 20 tease (0:00)



Tyler and Sam get this week's show going with a quick tease on how they plan on using upcoming games of MLB The Show 20 to help Minor League lovers get through this time without real baseball.

Tyler Stephenson

The Reds' No. 3 prospect calls in to discuss how he is staying sharp from his Georgia home, what he experienced as a member of Cincinnati's 40-man roster at Spring Training and how he has grown as a prospect since being taken in the first round in 2015.

MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill is back for his weekly segment to talk about his article looking back on his 2019 road trips Minor League promos that would have been

During the week Major League Baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson, Michael Avallone fills this week's slot designated for MiLB.com writers and discusses his story on how Dave Hoskins broke the color barrier in the Texas League