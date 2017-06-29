The Show Before the Show: Episode 116
Binghamton manager Rojas talks fatherly advice, Mets prospects
By Sam Dykstra / MiLB.com | June 29, 2017 2:55 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.
Video: #116: Binghamton manager Luis Rojas
Episode 116
Recommended reading:
- Missions, Sky Sox, Brewers set for relocation
- Moncada, Adames lead IL All-Star roster
- Rosario, Weaver, Fisher named PCL All-Stars
- Top A's prospect Barreto heads to Majors
- On the Road: Great Falls' Hall of Fame historian
- Ben's Biz Blog
Three Strikes (2:55)
- There will be a little bit of musical chairs in the Minors for the 2019 season. San Antonio will get a Triple-A club, Amarillo will have a Double-A team, Colorado Springs is swapping its Pacific Coast League affiliate for one in the Rookie-level Pioneer League and Helena is losing its team altogether. Tyler and Sam discuss the fallout from the moves and what it means for the future of baseball in those cities.
- Both the International and Pacific Coast League All-Star rosters are out this week ahead of the Triple-A All-Star Game in Tacoma on July 12. The guys talk about which of the two teams might have the advantage in the Midsummer Classic.
- Finally, the A's followed a trend established by the Brewers in calling up some of their best prospects from Triple-A in bulk. What does that say about both organizations? The guys tackle that topic in Strike Three.
Luis Rojas interview (31:12)
- Speaking to Sam from Hartford's Dunkin' Donuts Park, Binghamton manager Luis Rojas joins the podcast to discuss his growth as a skipper, what he's learned from his father, Felipe Alou, and what he's seen from notable Mets prospects Luis Guillorme, P.J. Conlon and Tomas Nido.
Ben's Biz Banter (46:00)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill calls in from the road to discuss his travels through the Pioneer League, including what it was like to be in Helena after news broke of the team's impending exit.
Wrapping up (59:41)
Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More