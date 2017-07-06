The Show Before the Show: Episode 117
Dodgers' Verdugo talks Futures Game, staying hot at Triple-A
By MiLB.com | July 6, 2017 1:30 PM ET
A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section.
Video: #117: Dodgers prospect Alex Verdugo
Episode 117
Three Strikes (1:50)
- The Futures Game this Sunday in Miami will feature 27 of MLB.com's top 100 prospects. With the rosters out, Sam and Tyler break down what and who they'll be looking for this weekend.
- Any All-Star Game roster announcement results in snubs, so the co-hosts spend Strike Two discussing the missing players they wish had been invited.
- July 2 marked the start of international signing season. Tyler and Sam discuss which big names have already signed and what the new CBA means for international prospects this year.
Alex Verdugo interview (25:22)
- The Dodgers' No. 2 prospect joins the podcast to talk about his upcoming trip to the Futures Game, what it means to represent Mexico, how he's remained so hot at the plate with Triple-A Oklahoma City and whether he thinks about making every game an audition for the big club.
Ben's Biz Banter (42:13)
- Ben is back in New York after his trip through Montana, Idaho and Utah. He wraps up his ballpark visits to Orem and Salt Lake and also previews Potomac's upcoming promotion honoring Tommy John surgery.
Wrapping up (56:16)
