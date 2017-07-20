The Show Before the Show: Episode 119
Astros' Whitley talks ascent through system in first full season
By MiLB.com | July 20, 2017 1:30 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section.
Video: #119: Houston Astros prosepct Forrest Whitley
Episode 119
Three Strikes (0:48)
- It's been a busy week for trades since the last podcast went up. Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease were the headlining prospects in the Jose Quintana deal between the White Sox and Cubs, Blake Rutherford and Ian Clarkin are also headed to the South Side of Chicago in a deal with the Yankees, and the Tigers added three D-backs infield prospects in a trade involving J.D. Martinez.
- The White Sox added a number of big pieces to their organization in the past week. But does it make their system the best in baseball? Tyler and Sam discuss.
- MiLB.com is releasing an in-season Farm System Grades series this week, so the co-hosts go over some of the highlights (and lowlights) from the 2017 season.
Forrest Whitley interview (28:35)
- The Astros' No. 5 prospect joins the podcast to discuss how he's been able to handle the jump from Class A Quad Cities to Class A Advanced Buies Creek in his first full season as well as his physical transformation from his high-school days and why he's begun working exclusively out of the stretch.
Ben's Biz Banter (42:25)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill discusses Class A Short Season State College's conspiracy theory promotion, his stories on broadcasters John Balginy (Idaho Falls) and Steve Klauke (Salt Lake) and Gwinnett's new team-name finalists.
Wrapping up (1:01:42)
