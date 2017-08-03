The Show Before the Show: Episode 121
Rangers' Calhoun discusses trade from Dodgers, hitting approach
By MiLB.com | August 3, 2017 1:15 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com.
Video: #121: New No. 2 Rangers prospect Willie Calhoun
Episode 121
Three Strikes (2:55)
- It was a busy week for prospect news with the Major League non-waiver trade deadline Monday. Tyler and Sam look at this year's deadline deals from a Minor League perspective and discuss which farm systems got stronger once the dust settled.
- Two of the game's top 20 prospects -- Mets shortstop Amed Rosario and Braves middle infielder Ozzie Albies -- received their first calls to the Majors this week. The guys talk about what to expect from the talented pair in Flushing and Atlanta.
- One of the biggest non-transaction stories of the week comes from Reds No. 24 prospect Jose Siri, who has set a Midwest League record with his ongoing 38-game hitting streak for Class A Dayton. Tyler and Sam discuss how he's become a breakout prospect in a solid Cincinnati system.
Willie Calhoun interview (30:14)
- Calhoun was the biggest prospect name headed to the Rangers in the deal that sent Yu Darvish to the Dodgers. Texas' new No. 2 prospect joins the show from his new club in Triple-A Round Rock to discuss his reaction to the trade, his approach to both hitting and fielding and how he tries to have fun with different batting stances.
Wrapping up (46:11)
