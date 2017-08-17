The Show Before the Show: Episode 123
Tigers' Faedo joins podcast to discuss Florida heroics, 2018 prep
By MiLB.com | August 17, 2017 10:00 AM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app and Google Play. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.
Video: #123: Detroit Tigers first-rounder Alex Faedo
Recommended reading
- Mets bringing up Smith from Triple-A Las Vegas
- Hot-hitting Hoskins headed to Philadelphia
- Jimenez headed to Double-A Birmingham
- Greene bags four hits in wild Mustangs win
- Kernels' Lewis has four hits in Class A debut
- Toolshed: Rooker raring to go with Twins
- Renegades' McKay puts up three more zeros
Three Strikes (3:10)
- It was a big week in promotions with top-100 prospects Dominic Smith (Mets) and Rhys Hoskins (Phillies) both headed to the Majors while Eloy Jimenez (White Sox) moved up to Double-A. Tyler and Sam discuss the moves and how Smith and Hoskins in particular are set to be offensive stalwarts at the highest level.
- With the Major League stretch run approaching, which prospects could make the difference for their parent clubs? The co-hosts provide a couple names to watch.
- Two months after the Draft, Tyler and Sam talk about which Class of 2017 prospects have been most impressive in their short pro careers.
Alex Faedo interview (25:40)
- Tigers No. 2 prospect Alex Faedo calls into the podcast from Detroit's Spring Training complex in Lakeland, Florida to discuss how he found out he went No. 18 in the Draft, his heroics in the College World Series and how he's preparing to make his pro debut in 2018.
Ben's Biz Banter (42:16)
- Before hitting the road once more, MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill joins the podcast to discuss his upcoming trip through the Carolinas, which will take him to Columbia on the day of the eclipse.
Wrapping up (55:50)
Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More