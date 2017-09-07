The Show Before the Show: Episode 126
Discussing MiLB playoffs, Rangers' Diekman, mascot Mr. Celery
By MiLB.com Staff | September 7, 2017 12:20 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.
Three Strikes (7:00)
- The Minor League regular season wrapped up this week, so while it's still fresh in their minds, Tyler and Sam provide what they believe will be their lasting thoughts on the campaign that was.
- However, there is still plenty of baseball left with the Minor League playoffs getting under way. The guys discuss which postseasons they'll be keeping an eye on and provide updates on how Hurricane Irma will affect the proceedings in the southeast portions of the country.
- It's also the first week of September, meaning some of the game's most prominent prospects have made the jump to the Majors as rosters expand. The co-hosts talk about which potential stars fans should keep an eye on in The Show.
Andrew Battifarano on Jake Diekman (28:30)
- MiLB.com's Andrew Battifarano joins the podcast for the first time to discuss his feature on Rangers left-handed reliever Jake Diekman and his battle with ulcerative colitis. Andrew discusses how his own fight with the disease led him to reach out to Diekman and how the issue is becoming better known in society at large.
Ben's Biz Banter (41:48)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill stops by for his weekly segment to discuss two of his stories from the road: Charleston bat boy Stevie Wintz and Wilmington mascot Mr. Celery.
Wrapping up (58:17)
