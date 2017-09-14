The Show Before the Show: Episode 127
Twins' Gordon talks Chattanooga's run to co-title, growth in 2017
By MiLB.com Staff | September 14, 2017 11:30 AM ET
Three Strikes (2:30)
- Titles have already been awarded in the Southern, Carolina, Florida State, Northwest, Appalachian, Gulf Coast and Arizona Leagues, so Tyler and Sam open this week's show by discussing what stands out among the winners.
- The Nationals brought up top prospect Victor Robles from Double-A Harrisburg as part of September roster expansions. The guys talk about why Washington made the move and what it means for Robles' immediate and long-term future.
- Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani is reportedly willing to make the jump to the Majors this offseason, despite the fact that he'd be leaving millions of dollars on the table by not waiting until after his 25th birthday. Tyler and Sam discuss whether Ohtani would see Minor League time after signing and how his move would be affected by the recent changes in international singing rules.
Nick Gordon interview (20:00)
- The Twins' No. 2 prospect calls into the show to discuss Double-A Chattanooga's run to a Southern League co-championship, what it was like to spend the whole season with the Lookouts, how he grew in his fourth Minor League season and when everyone can expect his VMA-worthy mixtape.
Ben's Biz Banter (35:21)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill stops by for his weekly podcast segment to talk about the Astros' announcement that they will be leaving Rookie-level Greeneville and his latest piece on the North Carolina Baseball Museum.
Wrapping up (49:22)
