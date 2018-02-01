The Show Before the Show: Episode 145
Sam, Tyler discuss MLB.com's new Top 100, provide own top 10s
By MiLB.com Staff | February 1, 2018 1:00 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.
Three Strikes (1:45)
- MLB.com released its updated Top 100 Prospects list over the weekend. Tyler and Sam discuss the players who stood out in Strike One.
- Just after the guys recorded last week's episode, the Brewers and Marlins made a big trade with Christian Yelich heading to Milwaukee and Lewis Brinson, Monte Harrison, Isan Diaz and Jordan Yamamoto joining the Miami farm system. Tyler and Sam agree that this was the type of return Fish fans should have been hoping for all along as part of the club's rebuild.
- Also last week, the Baseball Hall of Fame announced that Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Jim Thome and Trevor Hoffman will head to Cooperstown as the Class of 2018. Our co-hosts go over the foursome's different routes through the Minors and what Guerrero's journey in particular could teach us about his son, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Top 10 talk (30:20)
- The Pipeline crew has its list, but which prospects do Tyler and Sam have in their own personal top-10 lists? The co-hosts provide takes and heated debates.
Ben's Biz Banter (54:39)
- Ben discusses Rookie-level Greeneville's new look as a Reds affiliate and his latest piece on Minor Leaguers who played in the Super Bowl.
Wrapping up (1:08:32)
Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More