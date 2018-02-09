The Show Before the Show: Episode 146
Remembering the Maine Guides' short-lived stay in Triple-A
By MiLB.com Staff | February 8, 2018 12:00 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section.
Three Strikes (5:48)
- Pitchers and catchers report to locales across Arizona and Florida next week as all 30 clubs officially open Spring Training camps. Tyler and Sam open by talking about which organizations have the most interesting prospect storylines.
- Because pitchers and catchers are on everyone's minds, the guys move to a discussion of their current favorite pitcher-catcher prospect combinations.
- Finally, the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl title on Sunday. How long will fans in the City of Brotherly Love have to wait before the Phillies contend for a title of their own?
Maine Guides discussion (29:19)
- Josh Jackson provides details on his recent MiLB.com story about how the small town of Old Orchard Beach, Maine supported a Triple-A club in the 1980s.
Settling a bet (51:37)
- Benjamin Hill was on his way to Hartford to help the Yard Goats release their promotional schedule and was unable to do his usual segment. He did, however, deliver a poem for Sam to read, finalizing the Super Bowl bet involving their two favorite NFL teams. The soaring ode is entitled, "Oh Philadelphia."
Wrapping up (57:08)
Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast.