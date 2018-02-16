The Show Before the Show: Episode 147
Brewers' Burnes discusses building on breakout 2017
By MiLB.com Staff | February 15, 2018 3:15 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section.
Three Strikes (3:30)
- Tyler and Sam are often asked which prospects are worth following during Spring Training. The co-hosts begin Three Strikes with the sluggers they're most looking forward to seeing in batting practice.
- In Strike Two, they move on to pitching prospects and decide which bullpen sessions and Grapefruit/Cactus League outings will be must-watches in the next couple weeks.
- With the Winter Olympics underway, Tyler revisits his story about White Sox prospect Eddy Alvarez and how the former silver medalist in short-track speedskating is dealing with missing the Games as he pursues a Major League job.
Corbin Burnes interview (28:38)
- MLB.com's No. 69 overall prospect calls into the podcast after reporting to Major League camp with the Brewers. The 23-year-old right-hander discusses how he plans to build off his breakout 2017 season and what the atmosphere has been like with Milwaukee building a legitimate contender this offseason.
Ben's Biz Banter (41:04)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill talks about his trip to Hartford to help the Yard Goats unveil their promotional schedule. He also goes deep on his piece about the clubs with the biggest attendance gains during the 2017 season.
Wrapping up (53:45)
Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast.