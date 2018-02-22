The Show Before the Show: Episode 148
Braves' Riley talks about development at third base, AFL showing
By MiLB.com Staff | February 22, 2018 12:20 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section.
Three Strikes (5:31)
- The Minor League Baseball world was rocked Wednesday morning with the news that No. 9 overall prospect Forrest Whitley had been suspended 50 games for an undisclosed violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Tyler and Sam open the show by discussing what the news means for the right-hander and the Astros.
- The Rays, Yankees and D-backs pulled off an interesting three-team trade this week. In Strike Two, the guys keep the focus on the prospect end of the deal with a talk about what Nick Solak and Anthony Banda bring to the Tampa Bay system.
- That deal, which sent Major League outfielder Steven Souza to Arizona, is just the latest in a series of cost-cutting moves by the Rays this offseason. In Strike Three, Tyler and Sam wonder what effect this approach has on prospects -- do they get excited about the opening opportunities or do they worry about being traded the day they become too expensive?
Austin Riley interview (25:29)
- MLB.com's No. 97 overall prospect calls into the show from Braves camp to talk about his growth as a third baseman, his relationship with new Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, the competitive nature of the Arizona Fall League and his approach to 2018.
Ben's Biz Banter (39:53)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill talks about Omaha's locally flavored Runzas promotion and his roundup of this offseason's Minor League rebrands.
Wrapping up (50:40)
