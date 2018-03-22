News

GO

The Show Before the Show: Episode 152

White Sox's Jimenez, Padres' Tatis speak from Arizona complexes

#152: Jimenez and Tatis Jr. 01:25:31
Josh Jackson catches up with top White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez and Tyler Maun talks with top Padres prospect Fernando Tatis Jr.

By MiLB.com Staff | March 22, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app and Google Play. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.

Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast

Recommended reading

Three Strikes (9:38)

  • Sam is back from Florida, and Tyler has spent much of the last week in Arizona. The cohosts begin this week's program by presenting their favorite stories from their Spring Training trips.
  • MiLB.com's Farm System Rankings series wrapped up this week with the overall rankings. Sam goes into why the top group was so tight and how it all shook out.
  • With Minor League Opening Day two weeks away, it's officially Prospect Primer season at MiLB.com. The guys discuss the farm systems covered Wednesday (D-backs, Orioles, Braves) and preview what else readers can look forward to before April 5.

Eloy Jimenez interview (48:22)

  • MiLB.com's Josh Jackson caught up with the top White Sox prospect to talk about how quickly he's learned English and how he expects to grow in his first full season in the Chicago system.

Fernando Tatis Jr. interview (56:49)

  • Tyler spent some time with the Padres' top prospect in Arizona and talked with him about what went into his breakout 2017 season and what he took from his jump from Class A straight to Double-A.

Ben's Biz Banter (1:01:00)

  • After a lengthy absence, MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill returns to talk about the new Copa de la Diversión initiative, his stories on Lexington's historic new broadcaster and reactions to the new extended netting coming to ballparks across the Minors.

Wrapping up (1:20:48)

Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

View More