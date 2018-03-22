The Show Before the Show: Episode 152
White Sox's Jimenez, Padres' Tatis speak from Arizona complexes
By MiLB.com Staff | March 22, 2018 12:00 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app and Google Play. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.
Recommended reading
- Focusing on pitching, Reds' Greene is ready
- Blue Jays' Bichette aiming for more in 2018
- Farm system rankings: Overall (15-1)
- 2018 Prospect Primers
- MiLB unveils colorful Copa de la Diversión
- Tiedemann becoming a Legend in booth
- Net gain: Minor League teams enhance fan safety
Three Strikes (9:38)
- Sam is back from Florida, and Tyler has spent much of the last week in Arizona. The cohosts begin this week's program by presenting their favorite stories from their Spring Training trips.
- MiLB.com's Farm System Rankings series wrapped up this week with the overall rankings. Sam goes into why the top group was so tight and how it all shook out.
- With Minor League Opening Day two weeks away, it's officially Prospect Primer season at MiLB.com. The guys discuss the farm systems covered Wednesday (D-backs, Orioles, Braves) and preview what else readers can look forward to before April 5.
Eloy Jimenez interview (48:22)
- MiLB.com's Josh Jackson caught up with the top White Sox prospect to talk about how quickly he's learned English and how he expects to grow in his first full season in the Chicago system.
Fernando Tatis Jr. interview (56:49)
- Tyler spent some time with the Padres' top prospect in Arizona and talked with him about what went into his breakout 2017 season and what he took from his jump from Class A straight to Double-A.
Ben's Biz Banter (1:01:00)
- After a lengthy absence, MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill returns to talk about the new Copa de la Diversión initiative, his stories on Lexington's historic new broadcaster and reactions to the new extended netting coming to ballparks across the Minors.
Wrapping up (1:20:48)
Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More