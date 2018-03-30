The Show Before the Show: Episode 153
Tyler, Sam discuss which prospects are starting 2018 in Majors
By MiLB.com Staff | March 29, 2018 5:15 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app and Google Play. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.
Three Strikes (5:58)
- MiLB.com's Prospect Primer series has rolled on in anticipation of Minor League Opening Day next Thursday. Tyler and Sam discuss two of the systems they've written about in the Astros and Reds.
- The rest of the baseball world is spending this week focused on Major League Opening Day, so Strike Two features a discussion of the MLB.com's top-100 prospects who are starting the season in the bigs.
- As has become all too common this spring, Strike Three brings bad news in the form of looming Tommy John surgery for top A's prospect A.J. Puk.
Major League predictions (34:10)
- The first week of the Major League season is an ideal time for predictions. The guys share who they think will take the five playoff spots in the American and National League and who will win the 2018 World Series. They also discuss which prospects could have big-time impacts for contending clubs.
Ben's Biz Banter (49:39)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill previews three of his highly anticipated Minor League road trips this summer.
Wrapping up (1:06:10)
Wrapping up (1:06:10)