The Show Before the Show: Episode 155
New Hampshire's Schneider talks managing Jays prospects
By MiLB.com Staff | April 11, 2018 2:45 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app and Google Play. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.
Recommended reading
- Sens win first game under new extras rule
- Toolshed: Analyzing 2018 prospect assignments
- Guerrero racks up career-high six RBIs
- On the Road 2018: Looking for Designated Eaters
Three Strikes (2:40)
- A full week of Minor League Baseball is almost in the books, and it's great to be talking about games that matter again. Tyler and Sam celebrate by discussing which prospects have stood out in the first handful of games.
- This last week has also brought new extra-innings rules into effect, so the co-hosts discuss what they've learned after seeing things in action.
- Not all Opening Day prospect assignments were created equal. Sam goes back to last Friday's Toolshed to break down which players have been pushed aggressively to begin 2018 and which have been held back.
John Schneider interview (34:30)
- Schneider has taken over as manager at Double-A New Hampshire with one of the most loaded rosters in the Minor Leagues, highlighted by top Blue Jays prospects Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. Schneider talks to Sam about managing expectations with the youngsters while also pushing them closer to the Majors.
Ben's Biz Banter (52:12)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill talks about Class A Kannapolis's autism initiative at the ballpark and what he's looking for in Designated Eaters this summer.
Wrapping up (1:08:16)
Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More