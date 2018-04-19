The Show Before the Show: Episode 156
RiverDogs discuss colorful promo; Tyler, Sam add prospect insight
By MiLB.com Staff | April 19, 2018 1:55 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app and Google Play. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.
Three Strikes (0:45)
- It may still be April, but some prospects are already putting up red-hot numbers. Sam and Tyler dive into which of the big names are impressing them most through the first two weeks of the season.
- Two of the biggest questions of the spring were when Ronald Acuña Jr. and Nick Senzel would ge the call to the Braves and Reds, respectively. The answers remain "Not yet," so the two co-hosts explore why.
- One top-100 prospect headed to the Majors already is Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill. The guys go over why the Canadian slugger is off to such a hot start and what he can do in The Show.
Charleston RiverDogs interview (22:37)
- The Yankees' Class A affiliate held a fun, unique and colorful promotion earlier this month called Joseph P. Riley and the Amazing Technicolor Ballpark, so director of promotions Nate Kurant and director of operations Philip Guiry joined the podcast to talk about the idea, the execution and the inevitable cleanup involved.
Ben's Biz Banter (39:03)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill talks about new name-the-team contests in Las Vegas and Amarillo and his story on Buffalo broadcaster and native Pat Malacaro.
Wrapping up (45:37)
Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast.