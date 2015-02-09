The Show Before the Show: Episode 157
A's Luzardo discusses quick moves, Stoneman Douglas ties
By MiLB.com Staff | April 26, 2018 2:40 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.
Three Strikes (3:15)
- After weeks of speculation, the Braves finally called up MLB.com No. 2 overall prospect Ronald Acuña Jr. to make his Major League debut. Tyler and Sam discuss the Braves' thinking and what fans can expect from the toolsy outfielder.
- For Strike Two, the guys turn to prospects who could follow similar paths, like this week's guest Jesus Luzardo -- two young players who rose quickly from level to level after displaying dominance.
- Tyler takes over Strike Three to go deeper into his piece about Frisco broadcaster Melanie Newman and her path to becoming both a sideline reporter for TV and an assistant broadcaster on radio.
Jesus Luzardo interview (27:28)
- The A's No. 2 prospect calls into the podcast to talk about his recent promotion from Class A Advanced Stockton to Double-A Midland and his connections with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School community after the February shooting at his alma mater.
Ben's Biz Banter (40:57)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill talks about his review of the book "Perfect Pitch: The National Anthem for the National Pastime" by Joe Price, the whiskey theme that seems to be spreading around the Minors and his road-trip charity iniative with Vs. Cancer.
Wrapping up (54:32)
Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast.